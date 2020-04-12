A U.S. Air Force pilot flies an F-16 Viper over the coast of South Carolina while waiting for aerial refueling availability, Dec. 4, 2020. Aircraft fly in close proximity during refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 13:21
|Photo ID:
|6514318
|VIRIN:
|201204-F-VO210-830
|Resolution:
|3948x2221
|Size:
|452.34 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tanker visits Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT