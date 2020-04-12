A U.S. Air Force pilot flies an F-16 Viper over the coast of South Carolina while waiting for aerial refueling availability, Dec. 4, 2020. Aircraft fly in close proximity during refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2020 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 13:21 Photo ID: 6514318 VIRIN: 201204-F-VO210-830 Resolution: 3948x2221 Size: 452.34 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tanker visits Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.