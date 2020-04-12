A U.S. Air Force pilot flies an F-16 Viper after aerial refueling off the coast of South Carolina, Dec. 4, 2020. Aerial refueling is critical to keeping 20th FW aircraft in the fight for extended periods of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2020 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 13:20 Photo ID: 6514307 VIRIN: 201204-F-VO210-421 Resolution: 5444x3037 Size: 816.05 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tankers visit Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.