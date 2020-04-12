A U.S. Air Force pilot flies an F-16 Viper during an aerial refueling exercise, over the coast of South Carolina, Dec. 4. 2020. Aircraft are required to get within 48 feet of the refueler during refueling missions, requiring precise flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)
12.04.2020
|02.09.2021 13:20
|6514312
|201204-F-VO210-712
|4667x2625
|716.25 KB
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|1
|0
This work, Tankers visit Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
