    Tankers visit Shaw [Image 4 of 5]

    Tankers visit Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot flies an F-16 Viper during an aerial refueling exercise, over the coast of South Carolina, Dec. 4. 2020. Aircraft are required to get within 48 feet of the refueler during refueling missions, requiring precise flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 13:20
    Photo ID: 6514312
    VIRIN: 201204-F-VO210-712
    Resolution: 4667x2625
    Size: 716.25 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tankers visit Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F16
    ACC
    KC135
    20thFighterWing
    AerialRefuel
    91stAirRefuelingSquadron

