Tankers visit Shaw

A U.S. Air Force pilot flies an F-16 Viper during an aerial refueling exercise, over the coast of South Carolina, Dec. 4. 2020. Aircraft are required to get within 48 feet of the refueler during refueling missions, requiring precise flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

