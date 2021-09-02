U.S. Army Soldiers from Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, stand in front of a stryker before crew level maneuver platform gunnery qualification tables February 09, 2021, on a range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6513861
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-DQ632-153
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bull Troop Battles Snow During Gunnery Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bull Troop Battles Snow During Gunnery Training
LEAVE A COMMENT