Newly arrived U.S. Army Soldiers from Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, load rounds during crew level maneuver platform gunnery qualification tables February 09, 2021, on a range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6513850
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-DQ632-745
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bull Troop Battles Snow During Gunnery Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT