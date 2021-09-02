Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bull Troop Braves Snow for Gunnery Training [Image 3 of 7]

    Bull Troop Braves Snow for Gunnery Training

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Battle Group Poland

    U.S. Army Stryker from Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, fires during crew level maneuver platform gunnery qualification tables February 09, 2021, on a snow-covered range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 10:09
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    This work, Bull Troop Braves Snow for Gunnery Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

