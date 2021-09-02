Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bull Toop Battles Snow During Gunnery Training [Image 5 of 7]

    Bull Toop Battles Snow During Gunnery Training

    POLAND

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Battle Group Poland

    Newly arrived U.S. Army Soldiers from Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, ready their vehicles before crew level maneuver platform gunnery qualification tables February 09, 2021, on a range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 10:10
    This work, Bull Toop Battles Snow During Gunnery Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    U.S. Army Europe
    USAR
    2CR
    BGP
    BPTA

