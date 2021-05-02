Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLORENCE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) -- A portrait of Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto sits on an easel standing near the pulpit during a memorial service for the deceased Soldier at Memorial Chapel Feb. 5. Soto, assigned to Alpha Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, was a Soldier of 19 years. She died of complications from COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 10:08
    Photo ID: 6513856
    VIRIN: 210205-A-US054-4001
    Location: FLORENCE, SC, US 
    soto
    cascom
    covid-19
    Fort-Lee-News-2021

