FORT LEE, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) -- A portrait of Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto sits on an easel standing near the pulpit during a memorial service for the deceased Soldier at Memorial Chapel Feb. 5. Soto, assigned to Alpha Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, was a Soldier of 19 years. She died of complications from COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6513856
|VIRIN:
|210205-A-US054-4001
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|784.97 KB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO
LEAVE A COMMENT