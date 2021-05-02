Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO

    FLORENCE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) – Johnny Soto Sr., former husband of Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto, shares memories of their relationship during a memorial service Feb. 5 at Memorial Chapel here. MSG Soto, a Soldier of 19 years and mother of three boys, died Jan. 2 from complications related to the coronavirus. Mr. Soto described how she conquered the struggles of a difficult upbringing and was a nurturing mother and friend to many. “Lisa used her childhood as motivation to mold our children to be stand-up young men,” he said. “Not only that, she was a beacon of hope for all of those who needed encouragement or a listening ear.” Lt. Col. Denis Fajardo, MSG Soto’s battalion commander, also shared remarks, noting Soto extended herself as a Soldier. “She took taking care of Soldiers and teaching them seriously and with a passion that was noticed by all,” said the leader of the 244th Quartermaster Battalion. “She was always eager to help get things done. As we mourn her loss, also remember her sacrifice, determination, resilience and love for her family.” Among MSG Soto’s survivors are her three children, a twin sister, Letha, and six other siblings; and her father, Jonell McFadden Jr. (U.S. Army Photo by T. Anthony Bell).

    This work, Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    memorial service
    soto
    COVID-19
    Fort-Lee-News-2021

