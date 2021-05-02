Col. Michelle K. Donahue, Quartermaster General, bows her head for the invocation during a memorial service Feb. 5 for Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto at Memorial Chapel. She is flanked on her right by Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge C. Escobedo, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command CSM, and on her left by CSM Eric J. Vidal I, QM Corps CSM. Soto, a 19-year Soldier who was assigned to Alpha Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, died from complications due to the coronavirus. She is survived by her three children, father and twin sister along with several other siblings. (Photo by T. Anthony Bell).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 10:08 Photo ID: 6513854 VIRIN: 210205-A-US054-001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.84 MB Location: FLORENCE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.