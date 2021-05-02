Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO

    Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO

    FLORENCE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Col. Michelle K. Donahue, Quartermaster General, bows her head for the invocation during a memorial service Feb. 5 for Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto at Memorial Chapel. She is flanked on her right by Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge C. Escobedo, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command CSM, and on her left by CSM Eric J. Vidal I, QM Corps CSM. Soto, a 19-year Soldier who was assigned to Alpha Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, died from complications due to the coronavirus. She is survived by her three children, father and twin sister along with several other siblings. (Photo by T. Anthony Bell).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    donahue
    covid-19
    escobedo
    Fort-Lee-News-2021
    vidal

