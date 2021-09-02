Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO

Photo By Terrance Bell | FORT LEE, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) -- A portrait of Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto sits on an...... read more read more

Photo By Terrance Bell | FORT LEE, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) -- A portrait of Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto sits on an easel standing near the pulpit during a memorial service for the deceased Soldier at Memorial Chapel Feb. 5. Soto, assigned to Alpha Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, was a Soldier of 20 years. She died of complications from COVID-19. see less | View Image Page