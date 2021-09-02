FORT LEE, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) -- Members of the Fort Lee community gathered here for a Feb. 5 memorial service honoring the life of Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto. A 20-year Soldier, Soto died from COVID-19 complications. The Alpha Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion Soldier was a 92Y Unit Supply Specialist Course instructor assigned to the Quartermaster School. Her military career included tours to Afghanistan and Iraq. Among her survivors are three children, a twin sister, six other siblings and her father.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 10:08
|Story ID:
|388667
|Location:
|FLORENCE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT