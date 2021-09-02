Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Center of Excellence honors fallen NCO

    FLORENCE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) -- Members of the Fort Lee community gathered here for a Feb. 5 memorial service honoring the life of Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto. A 20-year Soldier, Soto died from COVID-19 complications. The Alpha Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion Soldier was a 92Y Unit Supply Specialist Course instructor assigned to the Quartermaster School. Her military career included tours to Afghanistan and Iraq. Among her survivors are three children, a twin sister, six other siblings and her father.

