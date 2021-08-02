Tanks, ‘it’s in the blood’ for one corporal

Cpl. Keaton Williamson, a tanker assigned to Bravo “Eagar Arms” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, poses with the Abrams tank he operates while deployed to the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. Williamson’s Family have long served as tankers in the U.S. Army. Since arriving to Lithuania, Williamson recently found out he has a cousin he can add to his Families list of Army tankers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

