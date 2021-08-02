Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanks, ‘it’s in the blood’ for one corporal [Image 3 of 3]

    Tanks, ‘it’s in the blood’ for one corporal

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Cpl. Keaton Williamson, a tanker assigned to Bravo “Eagar Arms” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, poses with the Abrams tank he operates while deployed to the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. Williamson’s Family have long served as tankers in the U.S. Army. Since arriving to Lithuania, Williamson recently found out he has a cousin he can add to his Families list of Army tankers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    This work, Tanks, ‘it’s in the blood’ for one corporal [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    Stallions
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

