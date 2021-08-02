Cpl. Keaton Williamson, assigned to Bravo “Eagar Arms” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, and his grandfather Cpl. Ronald Brown pose on their respective tanks. While Williamson is currently serving as a tanker at the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, his great grandfather served as a tanker during the Vietnam conflict. Williamson is one of several tankers in his Family to served in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 06:30
|Photo ID:
|6513565
|VIRIN:
|210208-A-WD885-001
|Resolution:
|1545x958
|Size:
|759.42 KB
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HARTSVILLE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tanks, ‘it’s in the blood’ for one corporal [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tanks, ‘it’s in the blood’ for one corporal
