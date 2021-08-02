Tanks, ‘it’s in the blood’ for one corporal

Cpl. Keaton Williamson, assigned to Bravo “Eagar Arms” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, and his grandfather Cpl. Ronald Brown pose on their respective tanks. While Williamson is currently serving as a tanker at the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, his great grandfather served as a tanker during the Vietnam conflict. Williamson is one of several tankers in his Family to served in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

Date Taken: 02.08.2021
Location: PABRADE, LT
Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
Hometown: HARTSVILLE, SC, US