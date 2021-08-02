Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanks, ‘it’s in the blood’ for one corporal [Image 2 of 3]

    Tanks, ‘it’s in the blood’ for one corporal

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. Eugene “Bates” Windham’s official Army photo during his time as a transportation Soldier during the Korean War era. Windham is the great grandfather to Cpl. Keaton Williamson, a tanker assigned to Bravo “Eagar Arms” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, deployed to the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. Williams’s Family has a long history of military service, most serving as tankers. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Cpl. Keaton Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 06:30
    Photo ID: 6513566
    VIRIN: 210208-A-WD885-004
    Resolution: 1125x1125
    Size: 60.54 KB
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Hometown: HARTSVILLE, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tanks, ‘it’s in the blood’ for one corporal [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Stallions
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

