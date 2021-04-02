High altitude tandem

Lt. Col. John Romspert, a combat rescue officer with the 212th Rescue Squadron, with Lt. Col. Nathan Schauermann, commander of the 144th Airlift Squadron, attached to his hardness, floats in for a landing after conducting a tandem freefall parachute jump in Waialua, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2021, during Exercise H20. The Alaska Air National Guardsmen were in Hawaii training during Exercise H20, January and February, honing their long-range search and rescue capability in support of the NASA human spaceflight program they are responsible for supporting. The Air Guard’s 176th Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is the only wing in the U.S. Air Force, Guard, and Reserve, with C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and pararescue personnel that combine to provide long-range search and rescue—able to travel the furthest distance in the shortest time, in response to a life-threatening scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead)

