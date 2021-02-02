(From left) Staff Sgt. Tony Meyer, a medic assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron, Sr. Master Sgt. Jeffrey Hamilton, a pararescueman with the 212th Rescue Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. John Teamer, a loadmaster in training with the 144th Airlift Squadron, all with the Alaska Air National Guard, prepare to recover pararescue personnel and equipment during a night freefall-parachute jump into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2021, during Exercise H20. Alaska Air National Guardsmen were in Hawaii training during Exercise H20, January and February, honing their long-range search and rescue capability in support of the NASA human spaceflight program they are responsible for supporting. The Air Guard’s 176th Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is the only wing in the U.S. Air Force, Guard, and Reserve, with C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and pararescue personnel that combine to provide long-range search and rescue—able to travel the furthest distance in the shortest time, in response to a life-threatening scenario. Guardian Angel personnel are approved for alternate options in place of uniform wear. Select support staff for the exercise were approved for alternate clothing due to parachute washing, hanging, inspecting and packing requirements, and for boating and water activity during the training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 03:48 Photo ID: 6513520 VIRIN: 210202-Z-MF300-0003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.82 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Overboard [Image 41 of 41], by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.