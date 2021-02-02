(From left) Staff Sgt. Jared Isaacson, Maj. Brock Roden, Maj. Luc Chandou, Tech. Sgt. Dan Lutz and Master Sgt. Jeremy Maddamma, pararescue personnel with the 212th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, check their parachutes in Kapolei, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2021, during Exercise H20. Alaska Air National Guardsmen were in Hawaii training during Exercise H20, January and February, honing their long-range search and rescue capability in support of the NASA human spaceflight program they are responsible for supporting. The Air Guard’s 176th Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is the only wing in the U.S. Air Force, Guard, and Reserve, with C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and pararescue personnel that combine to provide long-range search and rescue—able to travel the furthest distance in the shortest time, in response to a life-threatening scenario. Guardian Angel personnel are approved for alternate options in place of uniform wear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 03:48 Photo ID: 6513530 VIRIN: 210202-Z-MF300-0028 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.59 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission complete, prepare for next [Image 41 of 41], by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.