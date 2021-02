Staff Sgt. Tony Meyer, a medic assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, scans the horizon for personnel conducting a freefall-parachute jump into the Pacific Ocean near Kapolei, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2021, during Exercise H20. Alaska Air National Guardsmen were in Hawaii training during Exercise H20, January and February, honing their long-range search and rescue capability in support of the NASA human spaceflight program they are responsible for supporting. The Air Guard’s 176th Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is the only wing in the U.S. Air Force, Guard, and Reserve, with C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and pararescue personnel that combine to provide long-range search and rescue—able to travel the furthest distance in the shortest time, in response to a life-threatening scenario. Select support staff for the exercise were approved for alternate clothing due to parachute washing, hanging, inspecting and packing requirements, and for boating and water activity during the training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead)

