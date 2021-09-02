SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 9, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joseph Tello, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security department, prepares to fire a M9 pistol during a live fire exercise in a mobile range onboard CFAS Feb. 9, 2021. The CFAS security department undergoes weekly training exercises to ensure that operations are safe and secure through utilization of force protection, physical security and law enforcement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6513454
|VIRIN:
|210209-N-CA060-0043
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|926.06 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Live Fire Exercise on CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT