SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 9, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joseph Tello and Master-at-Arms Seaman Olivia Perez, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security department, load magazines onboard CFAS Feb. 9, 2021. The ammunition was being loaded as part of a routine marksmanship training to ensure continued efficiency amongst security forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6513451
|VIRIN:
|210209-N-CA060-0007
|Resolution:
|4658x3327
|Size:
|781.13 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Live Fire Exercise on CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT