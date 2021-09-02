Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Fire Exercise on CFAS [Image 1 of 4]

    Live Fire Exercise on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 9, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joseph Tello and Master-at-Arms Seaman Olivia Perez, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security department, load magazines onboard CFAS Feb. 9, 2021. The ammunition was being loaded as part of a routine marksmanship training to ensure continued efficiency amongst security forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

