SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 9, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security department load magazines onboard CFAS Feb. 9, 2021. The ammunition was being loaded as part of a routine marksmanship training to ensure continued efficiency amongst security forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6513452
|VIRIN:
|210209-N-CA060-0019
|Resolution:
|5532x3112
|Size:
|969.09 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Live Fire Exercise on CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT