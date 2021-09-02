Live Fire Exercise on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 9, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joseph Tello and Master-at-Arms Seaman Olivia Perez, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security department, conduct M9 pistol training during a live fire exercise in a mobile range onboard CFAS Feb. 9, 2021. The CFAS security department undergoes weekly training exercises to ensure that operations are safe and secure through utilization of force protection, physical security and law enforcement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

