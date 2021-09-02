MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC) leaders remove their Woodland Utility blouses prior to receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2021. The vaccine is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and is essential in mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus.MCIPAC leadership received their second dose of the vaccine as part of the Department of Defense’s phased approach to remain a lethal and ready expeditionary fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

Date Taken: 02.09.2021
Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP