Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC) leaders remove their Woodland Utility blouses prior to receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2021. The vaccine is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and is essential in mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus.MCIPAC leadership received their second dose of the vaccine as part of the Department of Defense’s phased approach to remain a lethal and ready expeditionary fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 23:27
|Photo ID:
|6513288
|VIRIN:
|210209-M-AF005-1300
|Resolution:
|4806x3050
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
