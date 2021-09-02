U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jenny Smith, a pathologist with the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO), speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William J. Bowers, Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC) commanding general, and Lance Cpl. Joshua HernandezAlonzo, a motor transportation operator with Headquarters and Support Battalion, MCIPAC, at the USNHO, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2021. The vaccine is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and is essential in mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus. MCIPAC leadership received their second dose of the vaccine as part of the Department of Defense’s phased approach to remain a lethal and ready expeditionary fighting force. Smith is a native of York, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 23:27 Photo ID: 6513287 VIRIN: 210209-M-AF005-1253 Resolution: 5184x2714 Size: 2.62 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.