Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 8]

    MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jenny Smith, a pathologist with the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO), speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William J. Bowers, Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC) commanding general, and Lance Cpl. Joshua HernandezAlonzo, a motor transportation operator with Headquarters and Support Battalion, MCIPAC, at the USNHO, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2021. The vaccine is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and is essential in mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus. MCIPAC leadership received their second dose of the vaccine as part of the Department of Defense’s phased approach to remain a lethal and ready expeditionary fighting force. Smith is a native of York, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 23:27
    Photo ID: 6513287
    VIRIN: 210209-M-AF005-1253
    Resolution: 5184x2714
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
    MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
    MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
    MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
    MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
    MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
    MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
    MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT