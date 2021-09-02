MCIPAC leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William J. Bowers, Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC) commanding general, registers for his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2021. The vaccine is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and is essential in mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus. MCIPAC leadership received their second dose of the vaccine as part of the Department of Defense’s phased approach to remain a lethal and ready expeditionary fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

