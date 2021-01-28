Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Material Examiner and Identifier Maruon Chaph moves demilitarization-required property [Image 6 of 6]

    Material Examiner and Identifier Maruon Chaph moves demilitarization-required property

    PA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Material Examiner and Identifier Maruon Chaph moves demilitarization-required property at the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services property disposal field site in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, 01/28/2021

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 14:17
    Photo ID: 6512869
    VIRIN: 210128-D-LU733-802
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Material Examiner and Identifier Maruon Chaph moves demilitarization-required property [Image 6 of 6], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

