Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 14:17 Photo ID: 6512853 VIRIN: 210128-D-LU733-381 Resolution: 3569x2677 Size: 1.99 MB Location: PA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Material Examiner and Identifier Michael Seeger opens boxes of used property [Image 6 of 6], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.