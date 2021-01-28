Material Examiner and Identifier Michael Seeger opens boxes of used property recently released by the military to the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services property disposal field site in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, 01/28/2021
|01.28.2021
|02.08.2021 14:17
|6512853
|210128-D-LU733-381
|3569x2677
|1.99 MB
|PA, US
|1
|0
This work, Material Examiner and Identifier Michael Seeger opens boxes of used property [Image 6 of 6], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
