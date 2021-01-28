Material Examiner and Identifier Dovelle Smith evaluates a turn-in item at the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services property disposal field site in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, 01/28/2021
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6512855
|VIRIN:
|210128-D-LU733-478
|Resolution:
|3450x2588
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Material Examiner and Identifier Dovelle Smith evaluates a turn-in item [Image 6 of 6], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT