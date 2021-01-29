Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Dianna Wolfson, celebrated the achievements of the newest Chief Petty Officer (CPO) selectees during the CPO Pinning Ceremony Jan. 29.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 09:50
|Photo ID:
|6512509
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-YO710-074
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned
LEAVE A COMMENT