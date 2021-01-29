Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned [Image 4 of 4]

    Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Dianna Wolfson, celebrated the achievements of the newest Chief Petty Officer (CPO) selectees during the CPO Pinning Ceremony Jan. 29.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 09:50
    Photo ID: 6512509
    VIRIN: 210129-N-YO710-074
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned
    Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned
    Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned
    Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard&rsquo;s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT