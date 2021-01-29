Navy Region Mid-Atlantic CMC Justin Gray shared his insight via a video message as the guest speaker for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony Jan. 29.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 09:50
|Photo ID:
|6512507
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-YO710-021
|Resolution:
|5031x3354
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned
