Electrician’s Mate Nuclear Chief Petty Officer (EMNC) Surface Warfare Specialist/Submarine Warfare Specialist (SW/SS) Tyrone Moore salutes after receiving his anchor pins during the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony Jan. 29.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 09:50
|Photo ID:
|6512504
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-XX785-021
|Resolution:
|5561x3707
|Size:
|17.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned
