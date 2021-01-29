Anchors Aweigh: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Newest Chief Petty Officers Pinned

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Selectees took their next steps in their career Jan. 29, receiving their anchor pins and reaching the rank of E-7 during the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 CPO Pinning Ceremony. Families gathered in a modified setting due to COVID-19 precautions to celebrate the achievements of the 18 newest selectees who spent weeks preparing for their advancement, adjusting to the pandemic while continuing the time-honored tradition of the CPO initiation.



“This year Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has battled a global pandemic and challenges we’ve faced in an unprecedented time we’ve never faced before – yet we have and continue to overcome,” said Command Master Chief (CMC) Gene Garland as he addressed the selectees. “You all have overcome and will continue to overcome. Longest Night – Highest Honor!”



The CPO initiation and rank is a 128-year-old legacy – celebrating those in the Navy who serve as both technical experts and leaders in their fields. Those selected are considered some of the highest caliber, receiving the Fouled Anchor on their collars to signify their strength and service to the country and its people.



This year’s selectees faced a global pandemic as they prepared themselves for this important transition, yet this did not stop them for accomplishing their goals and readying themselves for the challenges ahead. “Our chief selects have waited for this moment their entire careers,” said Master-At-Arms Chief Petty Officer (MAC) Christina Baker. “The past 42 days have been grueling and challenging in ways they never thought possible. However, they did what chiefs do, by coming together as a team and overcoming all obstacles placed in their path.”



Due to the COVID-19 precautions, the guest speaker for the event, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic CMC Justin Gray, shared his insight via a video message to the team. “I've been asked numerous times if I've thought the pandemic had somehow made this year's initiation deficient or inadequate. COVID-19 has made your initiation unique in both nature and timing,” he said. “However, given all of that, I can say without hesitation you are far better prepared for your new role than I was. The NNSY Shipyard Chiefs Mess has invested a great deal of time and energy to ensure you are ready to add value to your command Day One. As you look at those shiny new anchors on your collar, I want you to feel the pride that comes with nearly 128 years of tradition, honor, and exceeding all expectations. I want you to feel the weight of living up to those who have come before you and strive to be worthy of their name.”



The 18 selectees were then broken up into groups so they could have their time with their families to pin on their anchors while remaining safe during the pandemic. To close, NNSY Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson shared her excitement with the new CPOs taking their place among their fellow E-7s.



“Chiefs are the backbone of the Navy. They are recognized for their exemplary technical expertise, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability,” said Capt. Wolfson. “This cadre bridges gaps between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. Any successful commanding officer will quickly attest that a great part of their success is directly attributable to the cohesiveness of the Chief’s Mess. As a commanding officer, not a day goes by that I don't lean on the past teachings of my Chiefs. I would like to charge this new group of CPOs with striving to build upon the high standards of character, integrity, and the century-old legacy of the great chiefs who came before you. It will be demanded that you exceed these expectations with a sense of purpose that supports our navy and our national security. I congratulate all of you for reaching this remarkable career milestone as you hone our Chief’s Mess into one team with one mission. Bravo Zulu!”



The event was livestreamed on the NNSY Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NorfolkNavalShipyard1/.

