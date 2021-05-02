210205-N-OW019-0023 STRAIT OF MALACCA (Feb. 5, 2020) Quartermaster Seaman Vincent Green, from Jacksonville, Fla., uses a telescopic alidade to monitor the course of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a transit of the Strait of Malacca. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 22:23 Photo ID: 6512035 VIRIN: 210205-N-OW019-0023 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 917.28 KB Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.