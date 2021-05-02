NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca

210205-N-OW019-0023 STRAIT OF MALACCA (Feb. 5, 2020) Quartermaster Seaman Vincent Green, from Jacksonville, Fla., uses a telescopic alidade to monitor the course of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a transit of the Strait of Malacca. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)
