Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca [Image 2 of 5]

    NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    210205-N-OW019-0001 STRAIT OF MALACCA (Feb. 5, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 flies overhead as seen from the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) transit of the Strait of Malacca. NIMCSG is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 22:28
    Photo ID: 6512032
    VIRIN: 210205-N-OW019-0001
    Resolution: 3477x1965
    Size: 548.88 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca
    NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca
    NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca
    NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca
    NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transit
    USS Princeton
    Strait of Malacca
    CSG 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT