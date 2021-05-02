NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca

210205-N-OW019-0001 STRAIT OF MALACCA (Feb. 5, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 flies overhead as seen from the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) transit of the Strait of Malacca. NIMCSG is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

