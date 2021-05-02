210205-N-OW019-0001 STRAIT OF MALACCA (Feb. 5, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 flies overhead as seen from the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) transit of the Strait of Malacca. NIMCSG is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 22:28
|Photo ID:
|6512032
|VIRIN:
|210205-N-OW019-0001
|Resolution:
|3477x1965
|Size:
|548.88 KB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF MALACCA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
