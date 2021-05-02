210205-N-OW019-0026 STRAIT OF MALACCA (Feb. 5, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the Strait of Malacca. Nimitz is the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 22:26 Photo ID: 6512033 VIRIN: 210205-N-OW019-0026 Resolution: 861x533 Size: 73.37 KB Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.