NIMCSG Transit Strait of Malacca

210205-N-OW019-0007 STRAIT OF MALACCA (Feb. 5, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Nathan Fournet, from Port Arthur, Texas monitors the horizon for surface and air contacts on the fantail of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a Strait of Malacca transit. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 22:24
|Photo ID:
|6512034
|VIRIN:
|210205-N-OW019-0007
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|807.84 KB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF MALACCA
|Hometown:
|PORT ARTHUR, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
