U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittney Morgan a recruiter with the 145th Airlift Wing displays a coin she received from Brigadier General Allan R. Cecil the North Carolina Air National Guard Chief of Staff, while at the, NCANG Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, February 7. 2021. Brigadier General Cecil presented TSgt Morgan with a coin in recognition of her outstanding performance as a recruiter, going above her yearly recruiting goal by 147% during 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 14:57 Photo ID: 6511844 VIRIN: 210206-Z-BQ359-1014 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.77 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 145th Airlift Wing Recruiter Recognized for a Year of Excellence [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.