    145th Airlift Wing Recruiter Recognized for a Year of Excellence [Image 4 of 5]

    145th Airlift Wing Recruiter Recognized for a Year of Excellence

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    From left to right, U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Allan R. Cecil, Tech. Sgt. Brittney Morgan, Maj. Christy Roddy, and Lt. Col. Craig Robinson pose for a photo following a coin presentation to Tech. Sgt. Morgan, while at the, NCANG Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, February 7. 2021. Brigadier General Cecil presented TSgt Morgan with a coin in recognition of her outstanding performance as a recruiter, going above her yearly recruiting goal by 147% during 2020.

    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Recruiter Recognized for a Year of Excellence [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiting
    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    Coin Presentation
    Brigadier General Cecil
    TSgt Brittney Morgan

