145th Airlift Wing Recruiter Recognized for a Year of Excellence

U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Allan R. Cecil North Carolina Air National Guard Chief of Staff (left), and TSgt Brittney Morgan a recruiter with the 145th Airlift Wing stand together before a coin presentation at Wing Headquarters building, NCANG Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, February 7. 2021. Brigadier General Cecil is presenting TSgt Morgan with a coin in recognition of her outstanding performance as a recruiter, going above her yearly recruiting goal by 147% during 2020.
