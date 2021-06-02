U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 421st Quartermaster Company, U.S. Army Reserve, line up to board a C-130 Hercules at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2021. The 94th Airlift Wing contributes to Rapid Global Mobility through personnel airlift and tactical airdrop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 14:46 Photo ID: 6511837 VIRIN: 210206-F-UR202-0461 Resolution: 3816x2539 Size: 2.38 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 94th Airlift Wing Assists in U.S. Army Reserve Paratrooper Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kendra Ransum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.