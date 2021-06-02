Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th Airlift Wing Assists in U.S. Army Reserve Paratrooper Exercise [Image 3 of 10]

    94th Airlift Wing Assists in U.S. Army Reserve Paratrooper Exercise

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Airman Kendra Ransum 

    94th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 421st Quartermaster Company, U.S. Army Reserve, perform a static line jump out of a C-130 Hercules belonging to the 94th Airlift Wing over middle Georgia on Feb. 6, 2021. The 94th Airlift Wing contributes to Rapid Global Mobility through personnel airlift and tactical airdrop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 14:45
    Photo ID: 6511832
    VIRIN: 210206-F-UR202-0201
    Resolution: 4367x2911
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th Airlift Wing Assists in U.S. Army Reserve Paratrooper Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kendra Ransum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #reserveready #reserveresilient

