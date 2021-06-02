94th Airlift Wing Assists in U.S. Army Reserve Paratrooper Exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 421st Quartermaster Company, U.S. Army Reserve, perform a static line jump out of a C-130 Hercules belonging to the 94th Airlift Wing over middle Georgia on Feb. 6, 2021. The 94th Airlift Wing contributes to Rapid Global Mobility through personnel airlift and tactical airdrop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)

