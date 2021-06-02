94th Airlift Wing Assists in U.S. Army Reserve Paratrooper Exercise

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Larry Carter, a jumpmaster assigned to the 421st Quartermaster Company, conducts a Jumpmaster Parachute Inspection on a paratrooper at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2021. The 94th Airlift Wing contributes to Rapid Global Mobility through personnel airlift and tactical airdrop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)

