94th Airlift Wing Assists in U.S. Army Reserve Paratrooper Exercise

A C-130 Hercules from Dobbins Air Reserve Base flies over middle Georgia on the way to Robins Air Force Base to pick up army reserve paratroopers for a joint training exercise. The 94th Airlift Wing contributes to Rapid Global Mobility through personnel airlift and tactical airdrop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)
|02.06.2021
|02.07.2021 14:45
|6511835
|210206-F-UR202-0402
|4256x2832
|953.42 KB
|GA, US
|3
|0
