    94th Airlift Wing Assists in U.S. Army Reserve Paratrooper Exercise [Image 6 of 10]

    94th Airlift Wing Assists in U.S. Army Reserve Paratrooper Exercise

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Airman Kendra Ransum 

    94th Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules from Dobbins Air Reserve Base flies over middle Georgia on the way to Robins Air Force Base to pick up army reserve paratroopers for a joint training exercise. The 94th Airlift Wing contributes to Rapid Global Mobility through personnel airlift and tactical airdrop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 14:45
    Photo ID: 6511835
    VIRIN: 210206-F-UR202-0402
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 953.42 KB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th Airlift Wing Assists in U.S. Army Reserve Paratrooper Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kendra Ransum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

