U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brent Dupper (right), commander of the 163d Medical Group (MDG), California Air National Guard, salutes Col. Keith Chikasawa (left), commander of the 163d Attack Wing, during the 163d MDG change of command ceremony held at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 5, 2021. Change of command ceremonies are part of military culture and a units guidon is past between commanders signifying the change in leadership.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Mabini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 14:22 Photo ID: 6511822 VIRIN: 210205-Z-UP244-1048 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 19.3 MB Location: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 163d Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Neil Mabini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.