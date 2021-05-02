163d Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brent Dupper, commander of the 163d Medical Group (MDG), California Air National Guard, delivers welcoming words to Airmen of the 163d MDG during a change of command ceremony held at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 5, 2021. Dupper thanked his family for their support during his speech and expressed his gratitude for being given the opportunity to lead the 163d MDG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Mabini)

