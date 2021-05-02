U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Chikasawa (left), commander of the California Air National Guard's 163d Attack Wing, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Brent Dupper, commander of the 163d Medical Group (MDG), during the 163d MDG change of command ceremony held at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 5, 2021. The passing of the guidon signifies Duppers assumption of command for the 163d MDG.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Mabini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 14:22 Photo ID: 6511820 VIRIN: 210205-Z-UP244-1057 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 22.35 MB Location: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 163d Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Neil Mabini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.