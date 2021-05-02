Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    163d Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    163d Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony

    MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Neil Mabini 

    163d Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Chikasawa (left), commander of the California Air National Guard's 163d Attack Wing, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Brent Dupper, commander of the 163d Medical Group (MDG), during the 163d MDG change of command ceremony held at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 5, 2021. The passing of the guidon signifies Duppers assumption of command for the 163d MDG.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Mabini)

    This work, 163d Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Neil Mabini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    military tradition
    guidon
    163d Attack Wing
    neil mabini

