163d Medical Group Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Chikasawa, commander of the California Air National Guard's 163d Attack Wing, gives opening remarks during a change of command ceremony for the 163d Medical Group (MDG) held at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 5, 2021. Chikasawa spoke on the accomplishments of Col. Martin Louie during his six year tenure as the 163d MDG commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Mabini)

