Panther Brigade Establish Medical Safe Point

Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division establish a medical safe point during rotation 21-04 of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 6, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

