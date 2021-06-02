Pvt. Jake Tomlin, a Cannon Crewmember assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, communicates with fellow Paratroopers during rotation 21-04 of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 6, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 09:00 Photo ID: 6511659 VIRIN: 210206-A-ID763-853 Resolution: 6371x4117 Size: 3.93 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Panther Brigade Artillerymen Prepare For Fire Mission [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.