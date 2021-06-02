Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panther Brigade Enhances Interoperability with Brazilian Soldiers [Image 1 of 6]

    Panther Brigade Enhances Interoperability with Brazilian Soldiers

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers and Brazilian Soldiers plan operational strategy during rotation 21-04 of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 6, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    This work, Panther Brigade Enhances Interoperability with Brazilian Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Brazil
    Panther Brigade
    JRTC3/82DRE

